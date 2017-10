Oct 6 (Reuters) - Clearford Water Systems Inc

* Clearford announces extension of convertible debenture and Ontario projects update

* Clearford Water Systems - ‍as part of amendment, conversion price was reduced from current $0.55 to $0.20 to reflect current trading value of company​

* Clearford Water Systems Inc says ‍convertible debenture has been amended to extend maturity date until August 5, 2020​