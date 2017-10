Oct 24 (Reuters) - Clearside Biomedical Inc

* Clearside Biomedical announces completion of patient enrollment in phase 2 clinical trial of CLS-TA used together with Eylea in patients with diabetic macular edema

* Clearside Biomedical Inc - ‍patient follow-up in Tybee trial is 6 months​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: