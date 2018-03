BRIEF-Clearside Biomedical Announces Results From Phase 3 Trial Of CLS-TA

March 5 (Reuters) - Clearside Biomedical Inc:

* CLEARSIDE BIOMEDICAL ANNOUNCES POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM PIVOTAL PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF CLS-TA IN MACULAR EDEMA ASSOCIATED WITH NON-INFECTIOUS UVEITIS

* PRIMARY ENDPOINT ACHIEVED IN PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF CLS-TA

* ALL KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS ACHIEVED IN STUDY

* STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IN PROPORTION OF PATIENTS GAINING 15 OR MORE LETTERS IN VISUAL ACUITY IN STUDY

* SUPRACHOROIDAL CLS-TA WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED, WITH NO TREATMENT-RELATED SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS REPORTED IN TRIAL

* EXPECT TO SUBMIT NDA FOR SUPRACHOROIDAL CLS-TA IN PATIENTS WITH MACULAR EDEMA ASSOCIATED WITH UVEITIS TO FDA IN Q4 2018

* EVALUATING OPTIONS FOR SUBMISSIONS TO REGULATORY AGENCIES IN TERRITORIES OUTSIDE OF U.S. FOR SUPRACHOROIDAL CLS-TA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: