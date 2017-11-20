BRIEF-Clearstream announces three new contract awards

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Clearstream Energy Services Inc
* Clearstream announces three new contract awards
* Clearstream Energy Services Inc - three new contracts are expected to generate $90 million in new backlog and $40 million of new revenue for co in 2018
* Clearstream Energy Services Inc - new contracts include a three year operational workforce management contract with a oilsands producer
* Clearstream Energy Services Inc - new contracts include a two-year pipeline logistics and inspection contract expected to commence in early 2018