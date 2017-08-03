FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 days ago
BRIEF-Clearstream Energy Services Q2 revenue rises 82 pct
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 3, 2017 / 10:07 PM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-Clearstream Energy Services Q2 revenue rises 82 pct

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Clearstream Energy Services Inc:

* Clearstream announces second quarter 2017 financial results

* Clearstream Energy Services Inc - revenue for q2 of 2017 increased by $50.3 million or 82 pct compared to q2 of 2016

* Clearstream Energy Services Inc qtrly loss per share from continuing operations, basic and diluted $0.01

* Clearstream Energy Services Inc - revenues for three months ended june 30, 2017 were $111.6 million compared to $61.3 million for same periods in 2016

* Clearstream Energy Services - ‍cost control initiatives implemented in 2015 and 2016 are expected to be fully realized for remainder of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.