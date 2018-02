Feb 8 (Reuters) - CLEOPATRA HOSPITAL:

* BOARD APPROVES TO PARTNER WITH NAHDA CO ON NEW UNIT TO MANAGE, OPERATE BANI SUEF EDUCATION HOSPITAL

* BOARD APPROVES EGP 125 MILLION CREDIT FACILITY FROM COMMERCIAL INTERNATIONAL BANK EGYPT TO FINANCE EXPANSION PLAN Source: (bit.ly/2Ed5FLS) Further company coverage: )