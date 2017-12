Dec 4 (Reuters) - Cleveland-Cliffs Inc:

* CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC. ANNOUNCES PROPOSED OFFERING OF $400,000,000 OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2024

