BRIEF-Cleveland-Cliffs Posts Q4 Earnings Per Share $1.05

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Cleveland-Cliffs Inc:

* REPORTS FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.05

* Q4 REVENUE $601 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $618 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.20 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FOURTH-QUARTER 2017 ASIA PACIFIC IRON ORE SALES VOLUME OF 2.0 MILLION METRIC TONS DECREASED 30 PERCENT FROM PRIOR-YEAR QUARTER

* CLEVELAND-CLIFFS - U.S. IRON ORE PELLET SALES VOLUME IN Q4 5.4 MILLION LONG TONS, 22 PERCENT DECREASE VERSUS 6.9 MILLION LONG TONS SOLD IN THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2016

* CLEVELAND-CLIFFS - FY2018 U.S. IRON ORE CASH COST OF GOODS SOLD,OPERATING EXPENSE EXPECTATION $58 - $63 PER LONG TON, VERSUS $60 PER LONG TON FOR FY2017

* CLEVELAND-CLIFFS - DECIDED TO ACCELERATE PROJECTED TIME FRAME FOR PLANNED CLOSURE OF MINING OPERATIONS IN AUSTRALIA,WHICH WILL MORE THAN LIKELY OCCUR IN 2018