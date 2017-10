Oct 26 (Reuters) - CLICKS GROUP LTD:

* FY ‍GROUP TURNOVER INCREASED BY 10.9% TO R26.8 BILLION​

* FY ‍TOTAL INCOME GREW BY 12.2% TO R7.1 BILLION​

* FY ‍GROUP‘S OPERATING PROFIT INCREASED BY 15.4% TO R1.8 BILLION​

* ‍FY CASH GENERATED BY OPERATIONS INCREASED BY 11.3% TO R2.0 BILLION​

* ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED A FINAL GROSS ORDINARY DIVIDEND OF 234.0 CENTS PER SHARE​