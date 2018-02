Feb 19 (Reuters) - Clientele Ltd:

* HY ‍DILUTED HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE INCREASED BY 18% TO 78.27 CENTS​

* HY ‍NET INSURANCE PREMIUMS INCREASED BY 12% TO R1.0 BILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)