Jan 31 (Reuters) - Clifton Bancorp Inc:

* CLIFTON BANCORP INC. ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017; DECLARES CASH DIVIDEND

* CLIFTON BANCORP INC QTRLY ‍LOSS PER SHARE $0.02​

* CLIFTON BANCORP - ‍NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED BY $1.0 MILLION TO $8.1 MILLION FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017, VERSUS $7.1 MILLION IN SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: