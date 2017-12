Dec 21 (Reuters) - CLINICA BAVIERA SA:

* BOARD OF AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP AUTHORIZES ACQUISITION OF CO‘S SHARES BY AIER EYE INTERNATIONAL (EUROPE)

* ACQUISITION FOR AMOUNT NOT OVER 2 MILLION EUROS AND TO BE MADE IN THE NEXT 12 MONTHS Source text for Eikon:

