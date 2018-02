Feb 27 (Reuters) - Clinigen Group Plc:

* ‍HY REVENUE 167.8 MILLION STG VERSUS 131.2​ MILLION STG YEAR AGO

* ‍HY ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT 63.9 MILLION STG VERSUS 58.1 MILLION STG YEAR AGO ​

* HY ‍ADJUSTED EPS UP 13% TO 21.2P​

* ‍INTERIM DIVIDEND INCREASED 10% TO 1.76P​