Feb 15 (Reuters) - CLIQ DIGITAL AG:

* FY REVENUE INCREASES 8% TO EUR 71 MILLION (2016: EUR 65 MILLION)

* FY EBIT CLIMBS 15% TO EUR 5.2 MILLION (2016: EUR 4.5 MILLION)

* FY NET PROFIT (BEFORE NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS) RISES TO EUR 3.4 MILLION (2016: EUR 2.7 MILLION, +23%)