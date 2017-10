Oct 25 (Reuters) - Cloetta Ab says:

* Net sales for Q3 increased by 17.1 pct to SEK 1,505m (1,285)​

* Q3 operating profit amounted to SEK 169m (195).​

* Q3 cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 135m (116)​

* Q3 net debt/ebitda ratio was 2.63 (2.76)​