Jan 25 (Reuters) - Close Brothers Group Plc:

* FINANCE DIRECTOR ‍JONATHAN HOWELL HAS INFORMED BOARD OF HIS DECISION TO LEAVE COMPANY TO PURSUE NEXT STAGE OF HIS CAREER​

* ‍BOARD WILL NOW COMMENCE A FORMAL SEARCH FOR HIS SUCCESSOR INVOLVING BOTH INTERNAL AND EXTERNAL CANDIDATES​