Jan 16 (Reuters) - Cloud Peak Energy Inc:

* CLOUD PEAK ENERGY - ITS UNIT, CLOUD PEAK ENERGY LOGISTICS HAS ENTERED INTO A TERM COAL EXPORT SALES AGREEMENT WITH JERA TRADING PTE LTD

* CLOUD PEAK ENERGY - SHIPMENTS ARE EXPECTED TO COMMENCE AS EARLY AS END OF 2019