Feb 15 (Reuters) - Cloudaron Group Bhd:

* UNIT CLOUDARON SINGAPORE ENTERS DEAL WITH 8COMMON FOR PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF 90.0% EQUITY INTEREST IN REALTORS8 FOR S$4.2 MILLION

* CONSIDERATION TO BE SATISFIED VIA ISSUANCE OF 52.4 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES IN CLOUDARON AT 0.24 RGT PER SHARE