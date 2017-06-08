FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cloudera Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.27
June 8, 2017 / 8:32 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Cloudera Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.27

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Cloudera Inc:

* Cloudera reports first quarter fiscal year 2018 financial results

* Q1 revenue $79.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $75.8 million

* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.27

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q2 2018 non-gaap loss per share $0.24 to $0.26

* Cloudera Inc sees fy 2018 total revenue in range of $345 million to $350 million

* Cloudera sees fy 2018 non-gaap net loss per share in range of $1.04 to $1.07 per share

* Cloudera sees q2 total revenue in range of $85 to $86 million

* Cloudera sees q2 operating cash flow in range of negative $30 million to $27 million

* Cloudera sees fy 2018 operating cash flow in range of negative $72 million to $68 million

* Fy2018 earnings per share view $-1.08, revenue view $338.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

