Dec 22 (Reuters) - Cloudrepublic Ab (Publ):

* ‍CLOUDREPUBLIC AB (PUBL) ACQUIRES ANEGY ONLINE MARKETING AB​

* PURCHASE PRICE AMOUNTS TO SEK 7,016,000

* - ADDITIONAL PURCHASE PRICE AFTER 2018 AND ANOTHER AFTER 2019 IS DUE TO ANEGY‘S TURNOVER AND EBIT RESULT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)