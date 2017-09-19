BRIEF-Clover Corp says Rupert Harrington to be appointed as chairman

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Clover Corporation Ltd:

* Chairman Peter Robinson has retired effective Sept 21

* Rupert Harrington will be appointed as chairman from September 21, 2017

* Outlook for FY18 remains positive, with order patterns for Q1 consistent with second half of last year

* Sees in FY18 improved clarity on infant formula regulations & licensing for infant formula makers keeping demand steady as in past six months