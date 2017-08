July 10 (Reuters) - ClubCorp Holdings Inc:

* Clubcorp Holdings-if deal is terminated, co is obligated to pay constellation club parent termination fee of $34.2 million in certain circumstances - sec filing

* Clubcorp Holdings-merger agreement provides constellation club parent will pay co reverse termination fee of $74.2 million if deal is terminated Source text (bit.ly/2v5keMM) Further company coverage: