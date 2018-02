Feb 4 (Reuters) - SAUDI‘S CMA:

* SAYS WILL EVALUATE IMPACT ON MEDGULF‘S FINANCIAL SITUATION FROM PROHIBITING COMPANY FROM ISSUING OR RENEWING ANY INSURANCE POLICY

* SAYS TRADING ON MEDGULF'S SECURITIES ON EXCHANGE MAY BE SUSPENDED OR CANCELED IN ACCORDANCE WITH CO'S FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE‍​ Source:(bit.ly/2FHyKj1) Further company coverage: