Jan 19 (Reuters) - CMC Corp

* Says it buys 3,000 shares of Simulatio Corporation, which is engaged in AI related development, with undisclosed price, and payment date on Jan. 19

* Says it raises stake in Simulatio Corporation to 64.7 percent(3,660 shares) from 24.8 percent (660 shares)

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/MgJiRF

