BRIEF-CMC Markets Says ‍Active Clients For Q3 Down 6 Pct​

Jan 25 (Reuters) - CMC Markets Plc:

* ‍ACTIVE CLIENTS FOR Q3 WERE 6% LOWER THAN SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR AT 38,859, AND 4% LOWER FOR YEAR TO DATE​

* REGULATORY UNCERTAINTY CONTINUES & GROUP REMAINS CAUTIOUS AROUND IMPACT ANY POTENTIAL CHANGES COULD HAVE ON GROUP PERFORMANCE IN SHORT-TERM

* Q3 ‍REVENUE PER CLIENT UP BY 33% FROM SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR AND 26% ON A YEAR TO DATE BASIS​

* CMC‘S LONGER-TERM OUTLOOK REMAINS “POSITIVE”

‍DELIVERED STRONG PERFORMANCE IN Q3, WITH NET OPERATING INCOME HIGHEST FOR YEAR TO DATE​