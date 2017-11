Nov 23 (Reuters) - CMC MARKETS PLC:

* ‍SIMON WAUGH WILL BE RETIRING FROM BOARD AS CHAIRMAN WITH EFFECT FROM 31 DECEMBER 2017​

* ‍JAMES RICHARDS WILL BECOME CHAIRMAN OF CMC GROUP FOLLOWING SIMON'S DEPARTURE​