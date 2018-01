BRIEF-CMC Markets Sees No Additional Impact From FCA Findings

Jan 10 (Reuters) - CMC Markets Plc:

* ‍POSITIVE STEPS HAVE ALREADY BEEN TAKEN BY GROUP TO ADDRESS POINTS RAISED IN AN INDIVIDUAL LETTER RECEIVED FROM FCA IN SEPTEMBER 2017​

* ‍NOTES THAT FINANCIAL CONDUCT AUTHORITY HAS TODAY ISSUED A LETTER TO PROVIDERS AND DISTRIBUTORS OF CONTRACTS FOR DIFFERENCE​

* ‍CONTINUES TO FOCUS ON TARGET MARKET AND WORKS CLOSELY WITH SMALL NUMBER OF DISTRIBUTORS TO ENHANCE REGULATORY COMPLIANCE​

* ‍DOES NOT BELIEVE THAT THESE FINDINGS WILL HAVE ANY ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL IMPACT ON GROUP​