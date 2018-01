Jan 16 (Reuters) - Cme Group Inc:

* CME GROUP - ‍REACHED DAILY TRADING VOLUME RECORD FOR HENRY HUB NATURAL GAS FUTURES ON JAN 12, 2018, OF 1,022,858 CONTRACTS, SURPASSING 1 MILLION MILESTONE