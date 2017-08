BRIEF-CME Group Q2 earnings per share $1.22

Aug 1 (Reuters) - CME Group Inc:

* CME group inc says q2 market data revenue was $96 million, down 7 percent compared with q2 last year

* CME Group Inc. Reports strong second-quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.23

* Q2 earnings per share $1.22

* Q2 revenue $925 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Second-Quarter 2017 average daily volume was a record 16.5 million contracts, up 9 percent compared with second-quarter 2016

* CME Group inc says second-quarter 2017 total average rate per contract was 74.9 cents, up 2 percent from first-quarter 2017

* Q2 clearing and transaction fee revenue was $792 million, up 3 percent compared with second-quarter 2016

* Q2 revenue view $930.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S