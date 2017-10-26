BRIEF-CME Group Q3 earnings per share $0.91

Oct 26 (Reuters) - CME Group Inc

* CME Group Inc. reports strong third-quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.19

* Q3 earnings per share $0.91

* Q3 revenue $891 million versus I/B/E/S view $892.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* CME Group Inc says Q3 2017 average daily volume was 15.7 million contracts, up 10 percent compared with third-quarter 2016​

* CME Group Inc - qtrly investment income $139.9 million versus $36.5‍​ million

* CME Group Inc - ‍third-quarter 2017 total average rate per contract was 74.9 cents, in line with second-quarter 2017​

* CME Group Inc - qtrly ‍clearing and transaction fee revenue was $756 million, up 7 percent compared with Q3 2016​

* CME Group Inc - qtrly ‍market data revenue was $97 million, down 4 percent compared with Q3 last year​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: