June 15 (Reuters) - Cme Group Inc:

* Reached open interest of 129 million contracts on June 14, 2017, surpassing previous open interest of 125.7 million contracts reached on May 11

* FX futures, options products reached record volume of 2.5 million contracts on June 14 versus previous record of 2.3 million contracts set on March 10, 2016