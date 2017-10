BRIEF-CME raises gold, silver, copper margins; lowers for gasoline

Aug 10 (Reuters) - CME Group Inc:

* CME raises COMEX 100 gold futures (GC) August maintenance margins by 7.6 percent to $4,250 per contract from $3,950

* CME raises COMEX copper futures (HG) August maintenance margins by 14.6 percent to $2,750 per contract from $2,400

* CME raises COMEX 5000 silver futures (SI) August maintenance margins by 8 percent to $5,400 per contract from $5,000

* CME lowers RBOB gasoline futures (RB) September maintenance margins by 6.7 percent to $2,800 per contract from $3,000

* CME says all initial margin rates are 110 percent of these levels

* CME says the rates will be effective after the close of business on Aug. 11 (Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru)