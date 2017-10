Oct 3 (Reuters) - Cms Energy Corp:

* CMS energy announces purchase of Lansing-area solar project, providing clean energy to power 3,300 homes

* Cms Energy Corp - lansing-area solar project will be operational by summer of 2018

* Cms Energy Corp - ‍its subsidiary, CMS enterprises, is purchasing Delta Solar, a 24-megawatt, two-part solar power project under construction​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: