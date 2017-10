BRIEF-CMS Energy Q3 earnings per share $0.61

Oct 26 (Reuters) - CMS Energy Corp

* CMS Energy announces third quarter earnings of $0.61 per share, or $0.62 per share on an adjusted basis; raises 2017 adjusted earnings guidance, and introduces 2018 adjusted earnings guidance

* Sees FY 2018 adjusted earnings per share $2.29 to $2.33

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $2.15 to $2.18

* Q3 earnings per share $0.61

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* CMS Energy Corp - qtrly operating revenue $1,527 million versus $1,587 mln