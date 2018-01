Jan 23 (Reuters) - Canadian National Railway Co:

* CN ANNOUNCES 10 PER CENT DIVIDEND INCREASE

* CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO - ‍QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF FORTY-FIVE AND A HALF CENTS PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE PAID ON MARCH 29, 2018​