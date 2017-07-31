FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CNA Financial rports Q2 earnings per share $1.00
July 31, 2017 / 10:27 AM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-CNA Financial rports Q2 earnings per share $1.00

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - CNA Financial Corp:

* CNA Financial announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 operating earnings per share $0.88

* Q2 earnings per share $1.00

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cna financial corp - property & casualty operations' combined ratio for q2 was 93.5pct

* CNA Financial Corp says quarterly dividend increased 20pct to $0.30 per share

* CNA Financial Corp - qtrly property and casualty operations’ net written premiums $1,702 million versus. $1,625 million

* CNA Financial Corp - qtrly total life and group non-core total operating revenue $330 million versus. $327 million

* CNA Financial Corp qtrly catastrophe losses were $24 million, after tax, as compared with $58 million, after tax, in prior year quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

