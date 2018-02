BRIEF-CNA Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.82

Feb 12 (Reuters) - CNA Financial Corp:

* CNA FINANCIAL ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.82

* QTRLY PROPERTY AND CASUALTY OPERATIONS’ NET WRITTEN PREMIUMS $1,601 MILLION VERSUS $1,525 MILLION

* ‍SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF $2.00 PER SHARE​

* PROPERTY & CASUALTY OPERATIONS COMBINED RATIO FOR Q4 AND FULL YEAR WAS 94.0% AND 97.1%, RESPECTIVELY

* QTRLY TOTAL LIFE AND GROUP TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $ ‍331​ MILLION VERSUS. $334 MILLION

* QTRLY NET INCOME INCLUDED CHARGE OF $83 MILLION RELATING TO TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT

* QTRLY AFTER-TAX CATASTROPHE LOSSES OF $24 MILLION

* QTRLY CORE INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $1.05

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.82 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S