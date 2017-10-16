FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CNO Financial Group amends and extends revolving credit facility
October 16, 2017 / 12:16 PM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-CNO Financial Group amends and extends revolving credit facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - CNO Financial Group Inc

* CNO Financial Group amends and extends revolving credit facility

* CNO Financial Group Inc - ‍amended $250 million senior unsecured revolver replaces current $150 million facility scheduled to mature May 19, 2019​

* CNO Financial Group-amended facility extends maturity date to Oct 13, 2022,provided $325 million senior notes due 2020 are refinanced prior to Nov 30, 2019​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

