Nov 16 (Reuters) - CNP ASSURANCES:

* 9M NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 926‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 886 MILLION YEAR AGO

* 9M PREMIUM INCOME OF EUR ‍​23.8 BILLION VERSUS EUR 24.3 BILLION YEAR AGO

* 9M EBIT EUR ‍​2.13 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.88 BILLION YEAR AGO

* GROUP SCR COVERAGE RATIO OF 199‍​ PERCENT AT END SEPTEMBER VERSUS 193 PERCENT END OF JUNE Source text: bit.ly/2zLl1YC Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)