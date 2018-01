Jan 29 (Reuters) - Cnp Assurances:

* TAKES A MAJORITY STAKE INTO TWO INSURTECHS, AZIMUT AND ISALUD‍​

* ISALUD OPERATES IN SPAIN AND AZIMUT IN FRANCE

* THIS EUR 40 MILLION INVESTMENT ALLOWS CNP ASSURANCES TO ACQUIRE MAJORITY STAKES

* WITH EUR 10 MILLION, CNP ASSURANCES WILL HAVE A 70% SHAREHOLDING INTO AZIMUT

* WITH EUR 30 MILLION, CNP ASSURANCES WILL PROGRESSIVELY REACH 60% SHAREHOLDING INTO ISALUD BY EARLY 2019