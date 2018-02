Feb 7 (Reuters) - Cnx Resources Corp:

* CNX ANNOUNCES 21% INCREASE IN PROVED RESERVES TO 7.6 TCFE

* CNX RESOURCES CORP - FUTURE DEVELOPMENT COSTS FOR PROVED UNDEVELOPED RESERVES ARE ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $1.283 BILLION, OR $0.40 PER MCFE

* CNX RESOURCES CORP - TOTAL PROVED RESERVES IS 7.6 TCFE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, WHICH IS A 21% INCREASE, COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: