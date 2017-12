Dec 26 (Reuters) - Consol Coal Resources Lp:

* CNX RESOURCES CORPORATION ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO REBRAND CONE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP TO CNX MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP

* CNX RESOURCES CORP - REBRANDING INITIATIVE ALSO INCLUDES CHANGING TICKER SYMBOL FROM "CNNX" TO "CNXM"