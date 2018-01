BRIEF-CNX Resources Posts Fourth Quarter Production Of 118.9 Bcfe

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Cnx Resources Corp:

* CNX REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS; RECORD QUARTERLY PRODUCTION OF 118.9 BCFE; TOTAL PRODUCTION COSTS FALL TO $2.17 PER MCFE; REPURCHASES $103 MILLION OF COMMON STOCK TO DATE

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.24 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.01 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.98 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* DURING Q4 OF 2017, CNX SOLD 118.9 BCFE OF NATURAL GAS, OR AN INCREASE OF 17% FROM 101.3 BCFE SOLD IN YEAR-EARLIER QUARTER

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE AND OTHER OPERATING INCOME $476.95 MILLION VERSUS $74 MILLION LAST YEAR

* CONTINUES TO EXPECT 2018 PRODUCTION VOLUMES OF 520-550 BCFE

* CNX PLANS TO RUN THREE RIGS THROUGH FIRST HALF OF 2018 AND ADD A FOURTH RIG STARTING IN JULY

* DURING QUARTER, CNX RECEIVED A FEDERAL TAX REFUND FOR TAX YEARS 2010-2014 OF $97 MILLION

* CNX RE-AFFIRMS 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE FORECAST OF $790 MILLION-$880 MILLION

* CNX RESOURCES -$97 MILLION TAX REFUND IN Q4 RESULT OF PRIVATE LETTER RULING REQUEST FILED WITH IRS TO REQUEST ABILITY TO CLAIM UNELECTED BONUS DEPRECATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)