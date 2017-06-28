BRIEF-Co-op Group comments on Co-op Bank's $900 mln rescue package

June 28 (Reuters) - Co-operative Group Ltd
* Welcomes announcement from Co-operative Bank on terms of capital raising plan
* Group and trustees have also negotiated with bank a recovery plan for bank section of pace scheme
* Group confirms that it and bank agreed with pace trustees to separate sections of scheme and to remove bank's obligation
* Recovery plan for bank section of pace scheme will see bank contribute 100 mln stg over 10 years and provide initial collateral of 216 mln stg
* Group's shareholding in bank will fall from 20 pct to circa 1 pct
* Promotion of bank services to members of group, will naturally fall away and come to a formal end in 2020
* Relationship agreement between group and bank will naturally fall away and come to a formal end in 2020
* Confirms that it is supportive of plan and intends to vote in favour of capital raising