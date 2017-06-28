FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Co-op Group comments on Co-op Bank's $900 mln rescue package
June 28, 2017 / 10:54 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Co-op Group comments on Co-op Bank's $900 mln rescue package

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Co-operative Group Ltd

* Welcomes announcement from Co-operative Bank on terms of capital raising plan

* Group and trustees have also negotiated with bank a recovery plan for bank section of pace scheme

* Group confirms that it and bank agreed with pace trustees to separate sections of scheme and to remove bank's obligation

* Recovery plan for bank section of pace scheme will see bank contribute 100 mln stg over 10 years and provide initial collateral of 216 mln stg

* Group's shareholding in bank will fall from 20 pct to circa 1 pct

* Promotion of bank services to members of group, will naturally fall away and come to a formal end in 2020

* Relationship agreement between group and bank will naturally fall away and come to a formal end in 2020

* Confirms that it is supportive of plan and intends to vote in favour of capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

