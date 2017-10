BRIEF-Co-Operative Bank appoints Tom Wood as Chief Financial Officer

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Co-operative Group Ltd:

* CO-OPERATIVE BANK - APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* BOARD HAS, SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVALS, APPOINTED TOM WOOD AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* TOM IS ALREADY A DIRECTOR OF BANK AND WILL CONTINUE WITH HIS RESPONSIBILITIES AS CHIEF RESTRUCTURING OFFICER.

* JOHN WORTH, CFO, IS LEAVING BANK FOLLOWING SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION OF RESTRUCTURING AND RECAPITALISATION EARLIER THIS MONTH