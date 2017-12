Dec 7 (Reuters) - Co2 Solutions Inc:

* CO2 SOLUTIONS ANNOUNCES PROPOSED OFFERING

* CO2 SOLUTIONS - ENGAGED ECHELON WEALTH PARTNERS AS AGENT IN CONNECTION WITH OFFERING OF MINIMUM OF 1,500 UNIT & MAXIMUM OF 2,500 UNITS, AT $1,000/UNIT

* CO2 SOLUTIONS INC - AGGREGATE GROSS PROCEEDS OF OFFERING IS OF MINIMUM OF $1.5 MILLION & OF MAXIMUM OF $2.5 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: