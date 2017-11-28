BRIEF-‍COAI Releases Statement On TRAI's Recommendations On Net Neutrality​

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Cellular Operators Association Of India :‍

* COAI STATEMENT ON TRAI‘S RECOMMENDATIONS ON NET NEUTRALITY​

* CELLULAR OPERATORS ASSOCIATION OF INDIA SAYS “‍INCLUSION OF IOT REMAINS A HUGE CONCERN​”

* CELLULAR OPERATORS ASSOCIATION OF INDIA SAYS COMMITTEE TO REVIEW, DECIDE ON NETWORK MANAGEMENT VIOLATIONS IS “UNNECESSARILY BUREAUCRATIC​”

* COAI - “‍DISAPPOINTED” THAT TRAI DID NOT ADOPT INDUSTRY RECOMMENDATION TO HAVE “WIDER APPROACH” TO NET NEUTRALITY

* COAI - ‍ISSUES OF OTT PLAYERS, DEFINITION OF NN TO INCLUDE ISSUES AROUND CONNECTING NEXT 1 BILLION UNCONNECTED USERS, AMONG OTHERS WERE NOT CONSIDERED​ Source text - COAI, and its members are currently reviewing TRAI’s recommendations issued today on Net Neutrality (NN). The recommendations are principally in agreement with the industry submissions regarding the narrow issue of Net Neutrality, as encompassing, no paid prioritization, no throttling, no fast lanes, while allowing network management, etc. We are at the same time disappointed that the authority did not adopt the industry recommendation to have a wider approach to Net Neutrality, where issues of OTT players, definition of NN to include issues around connecting the next 1 billion unconnected users, national development priorities, etc., were not considered. Inclusion of IoT remains a huge concern, and we will need to look closely at this. A Committee to review and decide on network management violations is unnecessarily bureaucratic, and not in keeping with light touch regulation or the ease of doing business. The DoT is already well positioned to investigate any violation of license conditions and it already has all the necessary enforcement mechanisms in place hence such a heavy handed approach is not necessary, as is, now being proposed by TRAI.