FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Company News
March 8, 2018 / 6:39 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-COAI Says New Spectrum Caps Will Facilitate Consolidation In Telecom Industry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - Cellular Operators Association Of India:

* COAI STATEMENT ON ‘UNION CABINET RELAXED SPECTRUM HOLDING CAPS’

* CELLULAR OPERATORS ASSOCIATION OF INDIA SAYS NEW SPECTRUM CAPS WILL FACILITATE CONSOLIDATION IN INDUSTRY- JIO AND RCOM AND IDEA & VODAFONE

* COAI - DEBT PAYMENT EXTENSION WILL HAVE ONLY MINIMAL BENEFIT THROUGH CASH FLOW RELIEF BUT TOTAL PAYMENTS WILL INCREASE

* COAI SAYS SYSTEMIC ISSUES OF INDUSTRY STILL REMAIN UNADDRESSED LIKE EXCESSIVE TAXES AND LEVIES OF 30 PERCENT OR MORE Source text - [“We are grateful to the government for the benefits extended by way of deferred payments and enhanced spectrum caps. The new spectrum caps will facilitate consolidation in the industry- Jio and RCom and Idea & Vodafone. The debt payment extension will have only a minimal benefit through cash flow relief but total payments will increase. The systemic issues of the industry still remain unaddressed like excessive taxes and levies of 30% or more.]

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.