BRIEF-COAI Says New Spectrum Caps Will Facilitate Consolidation In Telecom Industry

March 8 (Reuters) - Cellular Operators Association Of India:

* COAI STATEMENT ON ‘UNION CABINET RELAXED SPECTRUM HOLDING CAPS’

* CELLULAR OPERATORS ASSOCIATION OF INDIA SAYS NEW SPECTRUM CAPS WILL FACILITATE CONSOLIDATION IN INDUSTRY- JIO AND RCOM AND IDEA & VODAFONE

* COAI - DEBT PAYMENT EXTENSION WILL HAVE ONLY MINIMAL BENEFIT THROUGH CASH FLOW RELIEF BUT TOTAL PAYMENTS WILL INCREASE

* COAI SAYS SYSTEMIC ISSUES OF INDUSTRY STILL REMAIN UNADDRESSED LIKE EXCESSIVE TAXES AND LEVIES OF 30 PERCENT OR MORE Source text - [“We are grateful to the government for the benefits extended by way of deferred payments and enhanced spectrum caps. The new spectrum caps will facilitate consolidation in the industry- Jio and RCom and Idea & Vodafone. The debt payment extension will have only a minimal benefit through cash flow relief but total payments will increase. The systemic issues of the industry still remain unaddressed like excessive taxes and levies of 30% or more.]