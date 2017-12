Dec 11 (Reuters) - Coats Group Plc:

* ‍ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF PATRICK YARN MILL​

* ‍INITIAL CONSIDERATION IS US$21 MILLION, WITH FURTHER PAYMENTS OF UP TO US$4 MILLION OVER A THREE YEAR PERIOD TO 2020​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)