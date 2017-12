Dec 7 (Reuters) - Cobalt 27 Capital Corp:

* COBALT 27 ANNOUNCES $85M BOUGHT DEAL OFFERING OF COMMON SHARES

* COBALT 27 CAPITAL - TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO BUY UP TO 720 METRIC TONNES OF PHYSICAL COBALT UNDER OPTION FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF ABOUT US$58 MILLION

* COBALT 27 CAPITAL - ENTERED AGREEMENT UNDER WHICH CO WILL ISSUE 8.1 MILLION COMMON SHARES ON BOUGHT DEAL BASIS AT $10.50 PER COMMON SHARE